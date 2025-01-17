Backstage Update On When WWE SmackDown May Return To Two-Hour Format

Since the beginning of 2025, "WWE SmackDown" began airing for three hours on USA, making it the first time the blue brand has added an extra hour to their programming since the show debuted in 1999. However, shortly after the transition to three hours, WWE CCO Triple H announced that "SmackDown" would be returning to a two-hour program, but did not confirm when the change would take place. Dave Meltzer has now revealed in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" when "SmackDown" is expected to return to its original runtime, and touched on the difference regarding commercial breaks between WWE programming on Netflix and Peacock.

"For 'SmackDown,' there is not a set date regarding the move back to two hours although May or June is the current time frame, just past 'Mania with the idea they have more stuff to get across through 'Mania. In the U.S. on Netflix, if you started the live show late, you actually got it commercial-free at least this week until you caught up to the live feed, and if you watched on a longer delay where you didn't catch up to the live feed, it was commercial-free. On Peacock, not only do they add commercials for the replays that aren't there live, but you can't fast forward through them."

"WWE Raw" reverted back to its usual three-hour format at the beginning of this year after cutting the show down an hour from October through December. That being said, it seems WWE has the opportunity to be flexible with their runtime on Netflix, with this past Monday's "Raw" being two and a half hours long, which Triple H reportedly believes is the "sweet spot" for the show.

