Triple H Comments On How Long WWE SmackDown Will Remain A Three-Hour Broadcast On USA

The length of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" has fluctuated a lot over the past few months. "Raw" has gone from being three hours long to two hours, and will not have a fixed length on Netflix, whereas "SmackDown" was two hours but has since gone up to three, but not for long.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H was a recent guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he was asked about "SmackDown's" length. He confirmed that the show would revert to a two-hour format.

"Yes, for right now [it remains three hours], and then it switches back to two [hours]," said "The Game."

While Triple H didn't confirm when the move will take place, "WrestleVotes" has reported that the three-hour era of "SmackDown" will end at some point in June. Triple H explained that in an ideal world, having a show last somewhere between two and three hours is perfect as it is not too short or too long.

"Sometimes when we do three-hour shows, there's a little bit of collapsible stuff in there that's put in on purpose. It's a little bit of fat in the show that you can trim off if you need to. But a two-hour show sometimes ... man, there's a lot of times when we get done with a two-hour show where I think, 'Man, I would like to have put more in there, I would like to have given more people the opportunity to tell these stories that we didn't get a chance to do.' So somewhere between that two and that three-hour window to me is the sweet spot," he said.

