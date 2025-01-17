Dave Meltzer Discusses Status Of Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE

Earlier this month, Vince McMahon reached a settlement with the SEC over improper reporting of hush-money payments made related to sexual assault allegations during his time as a WWE executive. According to McMahon's public statement, the settlement marked the end of the investigation into the former CEO. However, the status of the Southern District of New York's federal investigation into McMahon is still unknown, and there is a civil case pending as well.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Janel Grant's civil lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis, which had been on hold while the federal investigation played out. As of last month, the defendants had filed a motion to move the proceedings to private arbitration, arguing that Grant to that clause upon signing her non-disclosure agreement.

Meltzer's report states that Grant's primary attorney, Ann Callis, recently filed a motion to the court regarding a potential new lawsuit. However, it's unclear whether this would be in place of the current civil suit or in addition to it, and it may not matter. Callis has reportedly asked for a status conference in the case, which would allow the judge and all involved attorneys to meet to discuss evidence, stipulations, or even a possible settlement.

A new judge has been assigned to the civil suit after the initial judge stepped away for health reasons and recently died. Judge Sarah F. Russell will soon make a decision on whether or not the case moves to arbitration, with Grant's legal team being given until the end of January to file their response. Assuming no agreement is reached between the parties, Judge Russell would then decide if the civil case continues or moves to arbitration.

Grant has accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking, with Laurinaitis involved directly and other WWE officials knowing at least some of what Grant alleges took place.