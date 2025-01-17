WWE's Paul Heyman Discusses How He'd Book Logan Paul

After initially stating that he was retired from wrestling, Logan Paul has officially become a member of the "WWE Raw" roster now that the brand is on Netflix, and has expressed his aspirations to win a world title. Since Paul joined the company on a part-time basis, he has managed to capture the United States Championship and wrestle the likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. However, The "Maverick" has now revealed that he is officially committed to wrestling more often for WWE, and during a recent interview with Paul Heyman on "IMPAULSIVE," he asked "The Wiseman" how Heyman would book him creatively during 2025.

"If the question is how I would book Logan Paul in 2025, my answer is, I wouldn't book him just for 2025. My question would be, who's Logan Paul's opponent for Wrestlemania 42? Which is in 2026 and more importantly, who's Logan Paul's opponent in 2027? Which is WrestleMania 43. If we're just looking at who's his opponent for 41, which is this April or 42, which is next year, then we're kind of narrowcasting here. In an industry that has now enabled its fan base to embrace long-term storytelling, I'm capping you at 18 months ... once we figure out who your opponent is for 43, it works back until that story."

Heyman also revealed that he has never written a script or answered an idea without writing the final page of a story. He explained that in the build-up to the conclusion of a storyline, teasing the audience, building intrigue, and involving other characters are the primary goals that are considered.

