Former Women's Champion Victoria Makes First WWE Appearance Since Signing Legends Deal

Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria made her first appearance on WWE TV since signing a legends deal back in August 2024. She appeared ringside at "WWE SmackDown" in San Diego, California, in a bedazzled WWE hat, and was show on air to the fans at home before WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio took on Kevin Owens.

Victoria announced on X (formerly Twitter) last August that she signed a "WWE nostalgic contract" and was honored to be part of the WWE Universe once again. She said it didn't mean she would be getting back in the ring (but did say "never say never"), but she would be featured in video games and potential new merchandise. The former Diva's last appearance on WWE was the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she alleged she had been treated poorly by the company. Prior to the Rumble match, she last appeared in WWE in 2009, when she appeared in a 25-Diva battle royal at WrestleMania 25.