Jade Cargill Posts Cryptic Message, WWE Women's Tag Champs Set For NXT Title Defense

Naomi and Bianca Belair defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on "WWE SmackDown," but the real story with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is about what's happening outside the ring. Prior to the match, the champions were chatting backstage about whomever attacked Belair's other tag partner, Jade Cargill. Naomi stated that there were "no leads" on who the attacker is. Cargill later posted on social media, simply asking, "you sure?" Cargill was brutally attacked on the "SmackDown" before Thanksgiving. She was shown laid out on a car windshield. In the interim, Belair and Naomi won the tag titles.

you sure? — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 18, 2025

After Friday's match, commentary announced that the champions would be heading to "WWE NXT" to defend their titles against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in Atlanta. On this week's episode of "NXT", Legend and Jackson defeated the Unholy Union to become No. 1 contenders. The women of Meta-Four are no strangers to the champs; when Belair and Cargill were champions, Legend and Jackson got involved in their match from the crowd, and later participated in a four-way title match alongside Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and Damage CTRL at WWE Crown Jewel.