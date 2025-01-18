WWE's Paul Heyman Explains How His Trademark Intro Is A Tribute To His Father

WWE manager Paul Heyman has been widely recognized for his ability to cut engaging promos and help elevate stars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar throughout their respective careers, but one thing "The Wiseman" has used to make his voice memorable has been his signature introduction, "Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman." Speaking with former United States Champion Logan Paul on "IMPAULSIVE," Heyman revealed how he got inspiration for the trademark from his father, who was an attorney, and how he applied it to his onscreen character.

"Well the ladies and gentlemen comes from my father introducing himself to a jury, but also comes from news conferences. 'Ladies and gentlemen my name is detective this guy and this is the crime that I've been in charge of investigating.' So it's always, ladies and gentlemen my name is, so I always thought, well okay, if I'm going to do public speaking, I should always assume that nobody knows who I am and this is the first time ... when I was Brock's advocate, that was a tribute to my father because my father would press and press and a judge would finally say, calm down, calm down. My father would say, your honor, I'm just an advocate."

Heyman continued to explain that calling himself "an advocate" when he was managing Lesnar allowed him to feel that he had upgraded his role and added to the evolution to his character.

