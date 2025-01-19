Tommy Dreamer Discusses How Long WWE-TNA Deal Has Been In The Works

The announcement of the WWE-TNA Wrestling partnership this week took the pro wrestling world by storm, even though the two have been working together since 2022 with sporadic appearances by TNA wrestlers on WWE shows. TNA creative team member and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer gave more details about the new partnership on "Busted Open," starting with how long it has been in the works.

"Probably what, a year ... when you had the crossovers and all that stuff from the Royal Rumble with Jordynne," Dreamer said, referring to then-TNA Knockouts Women's Champion Jordynne Grace's surprise participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. "Both companies are separately privately owned. No one will tell somebody else how to do their own stuff. We saw the unsuccessful creative brand of ECW when, if it was left alone, the WWE's relaunch, if it was left alone, I thought it could've been great, but it falls into another WWE property and then it won't be as successful or well-achieved."

Dreamer's comment was a clarification that TNA is not owned by WWE as ECW was when the brand was relaunched in 2006. Dreamer said he would question TNA if they asked him to perform a duty that caters to WWE. He then spoke about being excited for the exposure coming to more of the TNA roster.

"If I use Jordynne and Joe Hendry as my example, it was proven successful, and The Rascals too. Zachary Wentz came out of his shell and proved he could also be a great singles wrestler," Dreamer said, also praising Wentz's defeat of Wes Lee at NXT No Mercy while he was TNA X Division Champion. "I'd love to see if an NXT world title match with 'NXT' players could be defended on a TNA pay-per-view. That's something I would love to see, but now more things are possible."

