Matt Hardy On Tessa Blanchard's TNA Return: 'People Are Going To Make Mistakes'

Controversial indie star Tessa Blanchard re-joined TNA last month, returning at their Final Resolution pay-per-view by attacking Jordynne Grace. In an interview with TV Insider, current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy spoke about TNA's decision to bring back Blanchard, which has received negative feedback from fans and even veterans within the industry.

"One thing I can say is, I wasn't there when the Tessa Blanchard drama went down. I know when she returned, I know there were some people saying, 'I can't believe she was back," Hardy said. "She was willing to talk to anyone and hear any grievances. I know the stuff with the girls she was going to be working with. I know that was being worked out. I just think we live in a society where some people forget people are going to make mistakes."

In January 2020 during her last run in Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling) where she reigned as Impact World Champion, Blanchard made a post on X (then known as Twitter) that has since been deleted calling for women in wrestling to support each other. This resulted in several women, including current WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, accusing Blanchard of inappropriate conduct; Blanchard was also accused of racism by Allysin Kay. While still reigning as their world champion, Blanchard's contract with Impact would be terminated days before its expiry that June.

Hardy also acknowledged that he and his brother Jeff have both made mistakes in their lives, and had they not been given forgiveness and a second chance, they would not still be competing and winning championships as they are.

"I think forgiveness is something we need to honor, especially if someone is legitimately working hard to get that," Hardy said. "I feel what Tessa has been going through. It's going to be interesting to see how impactful her coming back to TNA into the women's division truly is."

