Bully Ray Was Surprised To See This Star On WWE Raw

Fresh off his victory over Seth Rollins, CM Punk opened last week's episode of "WWE Raw" with a declaration to win the Men's Royal Rumble with Rollins now in his rearview mirror. In subsequently interrupting Punk, however, Rollins made it clear that his business with "The Second City Saint" is far from finished. For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Rollins' appearance came at an unexpected time.

"I was surprised to see Seth, especially based on our conversation yesterday, saying that I wouldn't mind if Seth stayed away until the Rumble," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I guess they needed him there, which is totally fine."

Following his loss to Punk on the Netflix premiere of "Raw," many pundits, including Ray, raised question marks around the future of Rollins, especially as WWE heads into WrestleMania season. The former WWE Tag Team Champion previously noted a scenario where Rollins could avenge his recent loss by eliminating Punk from the Royal Rumble in one of its final moments. Overall, though, Ray believes "The Visionary" doesn't fit in with the lineup of "heavy hitters," such as Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns, right now.

Like the aforementioned names, Rollins has confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble, with the aim of moving closer to championship gold, while also crushing the WrestleMania 41 dreams of Punk. Rollins won the 2019 iteration of the match by eliminating former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Elsewhere in his 43-minute showing, he also eliminated Bobby Lashley and Elias.

