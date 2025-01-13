Why Bully Ray Says WWE's Seth Rollins Is In The Worst Position Of His Entire Career

Seth Rollins is at a bit of a crossroads right now, and not the same one as the move Cody Rhodes has used to defeat him on several occasions. After a heated, month long feud with CM Punk, Rollins was defeated by Punk last Monday night on "Raw's" Netflix premiere. And while some believe the feud may still have legs, others felt Punk's win was definitive, and that he could be moving on from Rollins and onto Roman Reigns.

So where does that leave Rollins? No one knows, including Bully Ray. On Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer questioned where Rollins fit in as WWE steers towards WrestleMania.

"I'm sorry, but with all these heavy hitters right now, Punk, Cena, Roman...I'm sorry, Seth's character right now doesn't fit into those, into that group," Bully said.

However, Bully did note a scenario where Punk and Rollins could continue, with Rollins seething over the loss to Punk, before crossing paths with him again the Royal Rumble.

"So...hypothetical," Bully said. "Punk starts, and is doing so well. It gets down to the final three, the final four, and Seth and Punk are in there, and Punk eliminates, I don't know, somebody that you...didn't expect to see eliminated, and then Seth comes up from behind and dumps him? Think about the pop that happens. Remember when Drew eliminated Brock? Remember those 40, 50K people popping in unison, because Brock had eliminated everybody, and then Drew eliminated him?

"Imagine that scenario. Imagine Punk being able to eliminate somebody and get that type of reaction, and then Seth Rollins sneaks in the back door and dumps Punk? That's the scumbag way I would want to see Seth Rollins eliminate Punk, because you can keep a pilot light lit on that rivalry."

