Matt Hardy Expects To See CM Punk Lock 'Em Up With This WWE Top Guy

Given their personal animosity and the long brewing anticipation over them facing off, the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins seemed destined to run for at least several months, if not longer. But while that could still happen, Punk's definitive victory over Rollins last week on "Raw's" Netflix debut suggested that perhaps their program would be one and done, with the two then moving on to different feuds in the aftermath.

While praising the Punk vs. Rollins rivalry, and match, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," both Matt Hardy and co-host Jon Alba pondered where Punk, in particular, could go if he and Rollins were now done. While Alba was a little more reserved in directions Punk could take, Hardy wasn't, noting that there's one program that Punk could easily slide into based on recent events.

"There's a lot of places Punk can go," Hardy said. "There's a lot of big names that he could end up doing things with. As far as where he goes, I mean...it's hard to think, after he made that deal and he was with the Bloodline and Paul Heyman made the side deal with him, it's hard to think that he isn't going to be doing something with Roman in the near future."

Hardy isn't the only one who sees Punk vs. Reigns in the tea leaves. For weeks now, reports and speculation have suggested that Punk and Reigns could be set to collide at WrestleMania 41, based upon the aforementioned "favor" Heyman owes Punk after convincing him to help Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

To quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription