Thunder Rosa Wants To Have An Iron Woman Match With This AEW Star

Thunder Rosa is no stranger to grueling stipulations as she's previously conquered Street Fight, Texas Bullrope, and Unsanctioned Lights Out matches. Looking ahead, she is interested in tackling a similar type of match, an Iron Woman. While speaking with "Tim Hann Rivera," Rosa revealed her ideal Iron Woman match opponent to be fellow AEW star Mercedes Mone.

"I just want to beat her ass," Rosa said. "I just want to beat everybody's ass, but I don't want to do a Street Fight. She's been having some badass matches. I would like to do, because she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It's time for her. She likes to do crazy s*** and I think she's at another level and that will definitely put my ass in shape. I really do want to do that."

Back in 2015, Mone (then known as Sasha Banks) and Bayley headlined WWE NXT TakeOver: Respect with WWE's first-ever Iron Woman match, with a 30-minute time limit. The following year, Mone and Charlotte Flair faced the same stipulation at WWE Roadblock. In this case, however, the competition extended into overtime, with Flair eventually gaining the winning fall via submission.

Mone later joined All Elite Wrestling in March 2024 with the goal of elevating women's wrestling and her own career. So far, her AEW run has yielded three titles – that being the TBS, NJPW STRONG Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Thunder herself is a former AEW Women's Champion.

