Tommy Dreamer Calls Most Recent AEW Dynamite As A 'Nice Step Forward'

Last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" received positive reviews, with many claiming that it was one of the best outings AEW's flagship show has presented recently. The night featured Kenny Omega's AEW in-ring return, a confrontation between MJF and Jeff Jarrett, Toni Storm becoming the number one contender, and Powerhouse Hobbs looking strong while coming up short in his AEW World Championship challenge against Jon Moxley.

TNA creative member and industry veteran Tommy Dreamer praised "Dynamite" on "Busted Open After Dark," explaining everything he liked about the show.

"I thought [the show] took great strides forward. There are so many negative comments and feelings towards AEW, some are merited, some are not. I am an AEW fan, I am a fan of the men and women that work there, but I'm an overall fan of the product," Dreamer said. "And yes, there is no perfect wrestling show, and when you have WWE doing monster, monster business, of course you're going to look at the number two and the number three and say, 'Hey, where can there be improvements?'"

Dreamer felt the smaller capacity at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio was a good choice, but critiqued the decision too as he felt the building's black walls looked cavernous, giving the appearance that it was a large space with few people in attendance.

"I liked [Dynamite]. I felt it was a step in the right direction and I want to continue to see steps in the right direction for AEW," Dreamer continued. "[Dynamite] had a lot of moments to build from. Like I said, Samoa Joe's return, the usage of the ramp ... just looking and feeling different makes you turn and go, 'Hmm, I want to watch this because you are the alternative.'"

