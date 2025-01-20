Tony Schiavone Thinks This AEW Veteran Will Have A Shot At The World Title

While AEW has let some talent go, with their most recent departure being Penta, who has now gone on to sign with WWE, the promotion recently secured pro wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes to another multi-year contract. By doing so, Rhodes has debunked any claims that he was WWE-bound, especially after boldly claiming that he'll end his career in AEW, but could there be bigger things for him in the promotion before he retires?

According to Tony Schiavone on an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, this might just be the case, and shared his thoughts on how a final ride could look like for "The Natural." "Well, he's gonna have to bleed, knowing Dustin, but I would think that something on Dynamite, involving Hangman Adam Page or getting a shot against the World Champion," he speculated.

Despite this, Schiavone believes that Rhodes has already had his greatest AEW match. "I mean, realistically, if you think about it, Dustin already had one of the better matches ever in AEW when he and Cody wrestled at Double or Nothing," the veteran noted, explaining that Rhodes' status in AEW is already solidified as an athlete and as a coach.

Schiavone also added that he'd like to see Rhodes have a run on "Dynamite" or "Collision" instead of mainly competing on Ring of Honor. For now, though, he's an ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

