Dustin Rhodes Signs New Multi-Year Deal With AEW, Says It's Where His Career Will End

Dustin Rhodes has officially signed a new multi-year deal with AEW, and has stated he plans to retire with Tony Khan's company. The current ROH World Tag Team Champion and ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion made the announcement on Monday via his X (formerly Twitter) account, thanking Khan, the men and women in the locker room, his family, and the fans for their support.

"I will finish my career here at AEW as I feel it is home to me," Rhodes wrote. "I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply." He ended the post by saying he is "once again" All Elite, as well as using the hashtag "One Last Ride."

Rhodes has been part of AEW since its beginning in 2019, at the first Double or Nothing. As of October, the "Sons of Texas" member had been working for AEW without a contract. It was previously reported that Rhodes' contract had expired in September, and the two parties were still in negotiations. Now, despite not specifying just how many years his contract spans, Rhodes has a "home" for the holidays.

Today I have signed a new multi yr contract with @AEW I want to thank my boss @TonyKhan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been... pic.twitter.com/bKmZWrXVsi — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 24, 2024

Rhodes has previously expressed his hope to be part of All In Texas, which will take place at Globe Life Field on July 12 next year. The event was previously held at Wembley Stadium in London, for the last two years, before making the switch to Rhodes' home state. In addition to defending his two championships in ROH, Rhodes also launched his own wrestling promotion, Rhodes Wrestling Association, back in September. The promotion's first show, Texas Fall Fury, was held in November.