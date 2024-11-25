AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Discusses Future Plans, If He's Talked To WWE

At the age of 55, and with more than 35 years under his belt in the industry, Dustin Rhodes doesn't see an end in sight for his professional wrestling career. The veteran performer still wrestles on a fairly regular basis with AEW and ROH, and currently holds both the ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships with partners Sammy Guevara and the Von Erichs. Sitting down with TV station WFAA, Rhodes discussed his AEW run and revealed which upcoming show he is most excited for.

Advertisement

"I hope to be a huge part of All In Texas," Rhodes said. "This is our first US stadium show, which is gonna be huge."

Rhodes revealed that he does have specific goals in mind leading up to the big event, but the wrestler declined to share them publicly. He also continued hyping up the quality of AEW's pay-per-view events, stating that each and every installment continues to surprise and impress him.

"Tony Khan is one of the greatest bosses I've ever worked for," Rhodes continued. "Just having a relationship with Tony — it means a lot, right? Because [at] the other place, it's not like that. You're walking on eggshells. I don't know if it's that way anymore, but it's part of the reason why I left there."

Advertisement

Though Rhodes had a long career in WWE, he reaffirmed that he has no current plans to leave AEW. When asked if any WWE officials have reached out to him regarding the potential involvement of his training school in the recently-announced WWE ID program, Rhodes said they have not, most likely because he's under contract with another promotion. However, Rhodes does pay attention to what the other company is doing, and he shared his belief that AEW should attempt something along the same lines as the program.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WFAA with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.