Backstage News On NFL Star George Kittle Potentially Working With WWE

During WrestleMania season, WWE usually tends to filter in more celebrity and athlete appearances. Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville and Snoop Dogg are all examples of celebrities who have either made an appearance at recent editions of WrestleMania, or have been featured in a program leading up to the event. However, it seems like one of the NFL's most prolific tight end's could be the next athlete to appear on WWE television. Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained that San Fransisco 49ers player George Kittle could be engaging with the company in the near future.

"My impression is that George Kittle will be around at the some point soon, but I yeah, I don't know a date or anything like that."

Kittle made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 when he got involved during a match between The Miz and Pat McAfee, hitting the "A-lister" with a clothesline to help McAfee pickup the win. Kittle expressed being thrilled with his WrestleMania appearance, explaining that "it was a dream" to have stepped inside a WWE ring. He also stated that both McAfee and Triple H have his phone number and he will always return those calls if they contact him. It remains to be seen if Kittle will make another small cameo for WWE, or if he will be the next athlete to have the opportunity to compete inside the squared circle.

