George Kittle Says He Was Told To Hit Miz Harder Than Expected At WWE WrestleMania 39

George Kittle lived out a childhood dream when he made a special appearance on night one of WrestleMania 39. During an impromptu match between The Miz and Pat McAfee, the camera panned to reveal Kittle sitting at ringside and the San Francisco 49ers tight end wasn't shy about booing "The A-Lister."

This prompted The Miz to shove Kittle back into his chair. Kittle quickly retaliated though, jumping over the barricade and delivering a wicked clothesline to The Miz.

Kittle's assistance would ultimately guide McAfee to victory. As The Miz soon re-entered the ring, he ate a punt kick from the WWE commentator, making way for McAfee to score the pinfall. Following his WrestleMania appearance, Kittle admitted that he's "really good at hitting people," so striking The Miz came fairly naturally to him. Kittle revealed to "The Rich Eisen Show" that he was instructed to hit The Miz harder than he expected him to.

"[The Miz] talked me through it for about five minutes and then he was like, 'You know what? You got it. You're good to go. I don't want to put too much stuff in your head. Just go hit me.' I had fun too," he said. "Then once I was walking back to my seat after the rehearsal, one of the other guys goes, 'Hey, make sure you hit him harder than he thinks he's going to get hit. It'll look better.' So I was like, 'All right, sounds good.'"

Though it remains to be seen if Kittle will make another cameo for WWE, he appears highly motivated to make a return, recently noting that he'd gladly return any calls offered up by the company.