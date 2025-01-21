Konnan Explains His Issues With Kenny Omega Vs. Brian Cage On AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega made his in-ring return for All Elite Wrestling against Brian Cage on the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite," with Omega picking up the victory after hitting the One Winged Angel. Fans in Cincinnati, Ohio were thrilled to see The Best Bout Machine wrestling in an AEW ring for the first time in 13 months, but former WCW star Konnan didn't like one particular aspect of the match. During a recent edition of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, he stated that Cage targeting Omega's midsection didn't get over as not many people know about Omega's battle with diverticulitis.

"One of the things I didn't like is Cage was like targeting Omega's stomach right? Because he had diverticulitis right? I don't know how many people even know that okay? Or the other thing is like, for example, remember when they were doing this gimmick where Kenny had hurt his neck, I don't know how, but they kept doing something to his neck? Like they would do moves to his neck...I just think that it doesn't get the desired heat because it's overdone you know what I'm saying? Like 'oh every time somebody comes out of surgery let's target that,' but it's done so much and nobody really gets heat off of it."

Konnan also explained that he doesn't like the idea of Omega having long matches with every member of The Don Callis Family as it would make him look invincible despite the fact he's just came back from a life-threatening illness. Omega won't be in action this Wednesday on "Dynamite," but will be appearing live in a face-to-face segment with Will Ospreay, who has came out to fight alongside Omega for the past two weeks.

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.