AEW's Danhausen Shares GoFundMe For Allie Katch After GCW Star's Recent Injury

It was an awful scene at The People vs. GCW in Hammerstein Ballroom this past Sunday, when a suicide dive gone wrong left Allie Katch with two broken bones in her leg. Naturally, many wrestlers have already flocked to Katch's support, including a long-time GCW co-worker of hers, and AEW/ROH star Danhausen.

Taking to X early Tuesday morning, Danhausen posted a link to a GoFundMe page for Katch, and did so in the most Danhausen way by including a photo of what he claimed was Katch mocking him during the time he had suffered a broken leg, all while "dressed like a bat." He encouraged all of his followers to "mock her" by donating to the page.

Hello! Here is @AllieKATCH mocking Danhausens broken leg while dressed as a bat! Now let's mock hers by giving her a bunch of money to help pay for medical costs! Hahaha that'll show her! Do it or be cursed!https://t.co/21NfFKy7H2 pic.twitter.com/0FVeCRluHD — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 21, 2025

So far, Katch's GoFundMe, set up by fellow wrestler Steph De Lander, has done exactly what it's set out to do, raising over $47,000, just slightly off the mark of it's $50,000 goal. Among the hundreds of donors are Danhausen himself, Donovan Dijak, AEW/ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, AEW star Britt Baker, and WWE star Natalya Neidhart. No date has been given for when the page will be closed, meaning that fans can donate at any time to help Katch out.

In some more positive news for Katch, the former GCW Tag Team Champion did undergo surgery on Monday, though no update has been provided on its success. As noted by De Lander, there remains a long road ahead for Katch before she can get back to the ring. While the healing time for a broken leg can be very short, depending on the severity, the nature of Katch's injury suggests it could be a long-time before she makes her in-ring return.