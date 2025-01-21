Dragon Lee Calls Out The New Day Following WWE Raw Attack On LWO Teammates

Ever since they officially turned heel by ousting Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have been scheming on nearly every episode of "WWE Raw" since. Rey Mysterio has been their most recent target on the red brand, and on the January 20 "Raw," Kingston and Woods subjected Mysterio to a brutal post-match beatdown. While LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro ultimately came out to make the save for Mysterio, fellow LWO member Dragon Lee has made his disapproval for the violent assault clear on social media. Dragon Lee took to X late Monday night to scold New Day's post-match antics. He reposted WWE's coverage of the event, and told the team that they "crossed the line." He accentuated his disapproval with an annoyed emoji.

New Day you crossed the line! 😤 https://t.co/I0eNNLDG9I — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 21, 2025

New Day's Kofi Kingston was quick to shoot back at the luchador. He reposted Lee's scolding, and pointed out Lee's absence from WWE programming. "Maybe if you and [Zelina Vega] came to work," Kingston wrote. "Y'all could've done something besides cry about it online."

Maybe if you and @ZelinaVegaWWE came to work, y'all could've done something besides cry about it online. https://t.co/zbtCnC7n6x — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 21, 2025

While the admonishment was harsh, fans were quick to agree with Kingston's assessment of Lee. One X user replied to Kingston's tweet with a GIF of Marvel's Sam Wilson, saying that while Kingston was "out of line," he was accurate regarding Lee's absence. Lee has been absent since the November 25 "Raw," after he and Mysterio took a loss in a Tornado Tag Match against Brutus and Julius Creed of American Made. He has had two matches on "WWE Main Event" since then, both of them losses. Why exactly Lee has been away from WWE programming is unclear, and, as of writing, there are no reported plans for his return.