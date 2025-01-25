O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talks Relationship With AEW Fans And Wrestling Tribalism

Hollywood actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. has made a name for himself on social media as a vocal pro wrestling fan, and often pointed out that he's known several big WWE stars for years. Jackson's vocal opinions on X often gets him into lengthy squabbles with the online fanbase, when he gives his takes on the state of AEW. During his interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he addressed the tribalism he's seen between fans of WWE and AEW during these exchanges and more.

"There's a lot of them that I'm like really cool with," Jackson said when asked what his relationship with the online AEW fanbase is like, before noting that there is someone on X who he calls his "Twitter Nemesis." "I was like, dude, I can't believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark."

The actor then admitted that he initially purposely riled up AEW fans because while he's on board with there being alternatives since WWE will step up, but he started taking issue with people taking aim at wrestling itself. "You can not like the direction something is going, but don't act like I'm just ridiculous because I still watch WWE."