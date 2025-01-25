O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talks Relationship With AEW Fans And Wrestling Tribalism
Hollywood actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. has made a name for himself on social media as a vocal pro wrestling fan, and often pointed out that he's known several big WWE stars for years. Jackson's vocal opinions on X often gets him into lengthy squabbles with the online fanbase, when he gives his takes on the state of AEW. During his interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he addressed the tribalism he's seen between fans of WWE and AEW during these exchanges and more.
"There's a lot of them that I'm like really cool with," Jackson said when asked what his relationship with the online AEW fanbase is like, before noting that there is someone on X who he calls his "Twitter Nemesis." "I was like, dude, I can't believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark."
The actor then admitted that he initially purposely riled up AEW fans because while he's on board with there being alternatives since WWE will step up, but he started taking issue with people taking aim at wrestling itself. "You can not like the direction something is going, but don't act like I'm just ridiculous because I still watch WWE."
O'Shea Jackson claims MJF indirectly convinced him to try AEW
While O'Shea Jackson Jr. admits he's a WWE fan, he did add that he tried to get into AEW, but was left with a sour experience. "And MJF, he had a good point in an interview, where I was just like – you know what? He's right, let me look at both sides of these thing," Jackson later said, before adding that while he tried to get into AEW, the fanbase was back to attacking him after he simply added for video packages for new stars the promotion brings in. "I got a bunch of 'Google it' and 'Look it up' and I'm not watching TV for homework, dog!"
Because of these reactions, Jackson expressed that he felt unwelcomed by the environment, especially since he didn't mean any ill with his suggestion. "And the response I got? It's just hard for me to just be like – to just take that, you know?" he explained, which is why he doesn't shy away from taking jabs at AEW. Despite all of this, Jackson maintained that he's happy that the promotion exists and claims that he has several friends in the promotion either way. "But as far as the faceless account fans? I will be there to give you all problems! Every single one, man, because you're not even real!"
