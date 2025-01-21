Matt Hardy Lists The Stars He Believes Have Been Misused In AEW

AEW's utilization of it's talent is often a point many criticize them on. As a former AEW star himself, Matt Hardy formed many relationships with younger wrestlers, and during his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, he noted a few stars he believes the promotion has never used correctly.

"Everyone knows I'm very, very invested in Private Party, and I think that whenever they won the titles, the genuine crowd reaction should've been a strong statement," he explained, noting that the audience was authentic in their response to the tag team finally overcoming the odds. Hardy also questioned the champions losing to the Hurt Syndicate, and expressed that he hopes they end up having a strong title defense against the faction to regain momentum.

"It's really easy to make people lose faith in them quickly if you don't instill faith," he added. "They're still — there's not a lot of wiggle room in, like, not trying to make them look like strong champions." Hardy then noted that fans are now beginning to lose confidence in Private Party, and that AEW should've built around them to make them strong again. "I feel like that is one of the issues with AEW."