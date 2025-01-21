Bully Ray Discusses How TNA Benefits From Deal With WWE

Four days after WWE and TNA announced their official, multi-year partnership, several stars from "WWE NXT," including Cora Jade, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer, made their way to TNA Genesis. Aside from cross-promotional appearances, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has highlighted another benefit of the WWE-TNA deal, one that especially helps the TNA side.

"You might not see Roman Reigns on TNA television. You might not see CM Punk, you might not see Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, but what the WWE can lend to TNA is the mass appeal," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"Like you just said, Triple H tweeted out about a [TNA Genesis] pre-show. John Cena tweeting out about the partnership. People who are not familiar with TNA see people like Cena and Triple H and anybody else in the WWE with massive followings who's talking about TNA — bang, they are immediately interested. So what is the WWE bringing to the table that TNA can benefit from outside of the ring? It's the exposure that they can bring to those three letters."

As Ray alluded to, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted that he was "excited" to watch TNA Genesis, while quote-tweeting an embedded stream of the event's pre-show. Meanwhile, 16-time world champion John Cena showed his support by posting a graphic containing the logos of WWE and TNA on his Instagram. The WWE-TNA agreement explicitly cites crossover appearances between talents of TNA and "WWE NXT." There is no word on whether WWE main roster stars or brands will be factored into this partnership in the future as well.

