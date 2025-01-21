AEW's Jim Ross Weighs In On Situation Between Corey Graves & WWE

Last week, WWE commentator Corey Graves aired his frustration about becoming the third member of the "WWE NXT" broadcast team on social media. He specifically claimed that he was told he wasn't "famous enough" to be featured on the main roster, and the next morning promised to share more on the situation on "NXT." Many have questioned whether Graves' outburst on social media is an angle, or if he is genuinely upset with WWE. However, before the show last Tuesday, Graves was reportedly removed from the program and seen boarding a flight out of Orlando. Speaking on "Grilling JR," former WWE commentator Jim Ross weighed in on Graves' frustration, explaining that he does not blame WWE for selecting Pat McAfee over Graves on the main roster.

"Here I am, jolly, happy, healthy as a old horse and I got nothing to b***h about ... I feel badly that he feels like he's been left behind and maybe he has, but would you trade Pat McAfee and his broadcast platform for Corey Graves? I wouldn't just to be honest with you ... Pat McAfee's got a platform that reaches from border to border, it's just a huge footprint and I applaud Pat McAfee for his entrepreneurship and his promotional instincts. So it's a good deal, but I wish he [Graves] wasn't unhappy."

Ross reiterated that even if Graves is better equipped for the main roster role over McAfee, WWE would still send Graves to "NXT" because of McAfee's platform. He also would be shocked if the situation is an angle and resulted in both men wrestling each other.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.