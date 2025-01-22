Oba Femi Recalls Taking Advice From Fellow NXT Stars

Despite coming into WWE with zero in-ring experience, NXT Champion Oba Femi feels he's picked up on wrestling pretty quickly, thanks to his adaptability and the teachings of the WWE Performance Center coaches. As revealed in an interview with Uncrowned, Femi has also received guidance from fellow "WWE NXT" stars, especially those of veteran status.

One of the names lending their knowledge is Wes Lee, who carries forth 14 years of in-ring experience. In 2024, Lee and Femi notably battled over the NXT North American Championship. At the same time, Lee provided Femi with some helpful advice.

"It's just the little things he would tell me while we were working together," Femi said. "There'll be moments where it'll be time to go and he would say, 'No, hold, wait. Not yet. Let them get the sympathy. Let's milk this moment.' It's just those little nuggets that Wes was able to pass down to me. Wes, as smaller of a frame he has, he brought it. It takes a special competitor, performer to bring things out of you."

Earlier in the year, Femi successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Josh Briggs and Dijak, also veterans, at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Like Lee, they taught Femi the importance of pacing.

"Josh Briggs and Dijak told me, 'When they think you're going here, that's the time where you give them the swerve,'" Femi recalled.

Aside from his fellow talents of "NXT," Femi has taken in additional knowledge from main roster star Ivar, who teaches a "big man" class at the WWE PC.