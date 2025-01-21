Oba Femi Enjoys WWE Main Roster Star's 'Big Man Classes' At Performance Center

NXT Champion Oba Femi is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the WWE Performance Center in recent years. He has dominated everyone he's stepped in the ring with, resulting in him now sitting atop the mountain in "WWE NXT," and a lot of his success can be credited to his training.

During a recent interview with "TV Insider," Femi praised the work of a current WWE Superstar who has been teaching some of the company's larger recruits their way around the ring.

"I really like working with Ivar. Ivar teaches the big man classes at the PC. He comes in, rolls around with us, watches our matches with us. We helped him get ready for his big return to 'WWE Raw' on Monday nights. Congrats to him becoming a tag champ. He is a big one who has been helpful the past two years," he said.

Ivar has trained the bigger guys in Orlando, Florida, and has stated that he loves training people and bringing the best out of everyone, with Kofi Kingston and Mercedes Mone being two names he's helped improve.

Some could say that Ivar might have done too good of a job when it comes to Femi as he felt first-hand what it's like to get in the ring with him. Ivar challenged Femi for the NXT North American Championship on the April 30, 2024 edition of "NXT," with Femi successfully retaining his title. This would end up being his last match for six months as he was dealing with a serious neck injury, which almost forced Ivar into an early retirement due to its severity.