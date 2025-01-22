AEW's Jim Ross Shares Surprise At Hype For Newly Arrived WWE Star

He may have only had two matches in WWE, but Penta has quickly become a fan favorite since his debut on the January 13 edition of "WWE Raw." The former AEW Tag Team Champion has already defeated Chad Gable and Pete Dunne, and the only way seems to be up for the 39 year old, but during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross admitted that he was surprised at the fanfare that Penta has received since he arrived in WWE.

"I was a little surprised," Ross said. "We had him here at AEW for a good while, soft-spoken guy, no trouble, you hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring and then he was phenomenal. But I was a little surprised at the hype, so what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he's going to be in main events or semi-main events within the next year, if not sooner."

Ross explained that he was surprised due to the fact that so many stars who come out of Mexico have a similar routine, as opposed to when Ross helped hire Rey Mysterio to the company in 2002 where there was no one doing what he did. Nowadays, WWE still has Mysterio, as well as the likes of Dragon Lee, Andrade, and Santos Escobar who, while they vary in styles, are cut from a similar cloth. As for the plans that WWE have for Penta, nothing has been reported in terms of upcoming stories, but given that the company is on the road to WrestleMania, it's likely that he will be featured heavily in the next few months.

