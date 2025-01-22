Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Reports About AEW & Britt Baker

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has been with AEW since the very start of the company, but recent reports have suggested she may have wrestled her last match with the company as those in AEW are fed up with having to work with her.

Dave Meltzer did some digging on the situation, and on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," claimed that Baker isn't leaving AEW any time soon. But he added that there is some truth to how people feel about her.

"It's not a subject a lot of people wanted to talk about, but as far as like — you could go from here, but my basic impression is that it's a story that there's a kernel of truth to some of it, but it got blown way, way out of proportion," he said.

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez also asked about Baker's situation in AEW, and after talking to many people, he confirmed that she is still firmly with the company, but no one is sure why she isn't around.

"If you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people who don't like Britt, the idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true. I talked to a lot of people today, at the end of the day, she's not being used right now, and most people don't know why, and ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she's going to be used or not."

Baker was last seen in November 2024, when she was setting up a feud with Serena Deeb for a rematch, following their match on the October 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

