TNA's Matt Hardy Predicts He'll Manage His Kids Someday, Teases Family Reality Show

WWE and TNA recently announced an official, multi-year partnership, sparking rumors that the Hardy Boyz could appear in WWE again. Matt Hardy has expressed interest in one final run with Jeff, while also throwing out the idea of managing his children someday. Currently a member of the TNA roster, Hardy wants to wrestle as long as possible while preparing for his future behind the scenes.

Hardy recently sat down for an interview with "TV Insider," where he shared his views on when it's time to walk away.

"I want to be wrestling in the ring for as long as my body allows me to perform on a somewhat high level. When I can't do that, I'll step behind the scenes and be happy to be behind the scenes. It depends. My boys are all about wrestling. They want to do it. I look forward to them being the Hardy Boyz second-gen. I'll just be the wheelman driving them town-to-town and be in the corner. It's fun that my kids can see me and comprehend what I'm doing now," Hardy said. "We get recognized as a family all the time. It's wild."

Hardy also mentioned the possibility of a reality show focused on his wrestling-oriented family.

"We have stuff in the talks. There has been a couple people we're talking to. A House Hardy reality show is something in the works," he revealed.

The new WWE-TNA relationship kicked into high gear at TNA Genesis, where multiple "NXT" stars made appearances. With the 2025 Royal Rumble approaching, there's no telling what surprises fans may be in for on February 1 in Indianapolis.

