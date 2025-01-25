WWE's Paul Heyman Looks Back On The 'Birth Of The Tribal Chief'

For the past three years, Paul Heyman has elevated Roman Reigns into the wrestling stratosphere with the "Tribal Chief" persona, which Heyman contends should be an Emmy-nominated character. Together, they've redefined dominance in WWE, with Reigns leading the charge as "The Head of the Table" while Heyman orchestrates from behind the scenes.

Heyman recently appeared on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and shared insights about the origins of this game-changing character. He credited a specific "SmackDown" segment from August 28, 2020, as the catalyst, where he and Reigns officially formed an on-screen partnership.

"He was still the 'Big Dog' and I was still known as Brock Lesnar's advocate, and the camera pans out for the last five seconds of 'SmackDown,' and he had hit my catchphrase, that's not a prediction that's a spoiler. Adam Pearce gets a look on his face and the camera pans out," Heyman recalled. "I'm sitting on a couch with Roman ... and I just said, 'believe that,' and we're off the air."

The pairing of Heyman and Reigns on that couch was more than just a closing shot — it signaled the shift that would reshape WWE. Heyman elaborated on the monumental aftermath of the moment.

"For five seconds we end a 'SmackDown' with Brock Lesnar's advocate on the couch with the 'Big Dog.' Within a week, we named him the 'Tribal Chief.' We named him the 'Head of the Table,' and he had the title on him 48 hours later. I can't tell you that's not the moment, because the whole WWE universe at that moment shifted. That was the moment that completely changed everything," Heyman claimed.

The WWE Hall of Famer continues to steer Reigns' legendary run and recently announced Reigns as a participant in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

