Matt Hardy Comments On The Hardys Potentially Returning To WWE, HOF Inductions

With WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling being the talk of the town, it has opened up a number of opportunities for many performers to potentially get their first taste of the WWE limelight. But for stars like Matt Hardy, it could be the final way back to the company that made him and his brother Jeff Hardy famous.

Despite being deep into their careers, Matt recently stated on the "Insight" podcast that there is every chance that The Hardy Boyz will pop up in WWE again. He even revealed that he and Jeff have filmed some content for the company as well.

"[TNA] know that we do have a lot of love for WWE, they know that we would like to one day do the Hall of Fame, we filed some content for WWE that'll probably be dropping pretty soon. But we have a good working relationship with them and I think if the perfect storm arose, I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Their relationship is very good business," he said.

Matt explained that the content they filmed for WWE was similar to something The Dudley Boyz produced recently, which was Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley going through some of their most iconic moments.

The Hardys have had Hall of Fame careers as a duo and as singles stars, a rarity for many tag teams, to the point where Matt believes that the idea of himself and his brother being inducted into a Hall of Fame separately isn't impossible.

"I don't think that's out of the realm of possibility," Hardy said. "We want to go into a Hall of Fame, wherever it is. But I think there is an argument to have us in as singles as well."

