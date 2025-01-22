AEW Announces Date And Location For Dynasty 2025 PPV

AEW have announced the return of the Dynasty pay-per-view following its debut in 2024, as well as the location, the date, and some extra TV tapings that will take place in the lead-up to the event. After years of going to the city of brotherly love for shows like "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," and even ROH's 2024 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be the home of the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, which will take place on April 6. In the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view, AEW have also confirmed a number of "Dynamite" and "Collision" events that will see the company return to Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 29, and Peoria, Illinois on April 2.

Regarding AEW's decision to run a pay-per-view in the state of Pennsylvania for the very first time, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke to the Inquirer about how excited he is to finally bring one of AEW's marquee events to Philadelphia. "Philadelphia has been a great home for AEW and really all of pro wrestling for many years. The energy is tremendous and we've always wanted to have a pay-per-view event there. AEW Dynasty is going to be a great pay-per-view in a great city at an arena where we have a great history of putting on awesome events. It's the perfect place to make a pay-per-view debut."

Tickets will go on sale for Dynasty on February 3, which will be an event that Khan hopes lives up to the lofty expectations set by the 2024 installment. That saw Swerve Strickland become AEW World Champion, Willow Nightingale become TBS Champion, and Will Ospreay battle Bryan Danielson in a dream match.

