Bully Ray Compares Tessa Blanchard's Abilities To Those Of Top WWE Star

Controversial wrestler Tessa Blanchard made her return to TNA Wrestling late last year, with an attack against Jordynne Grace leading to Blanchard defeating Grace at Sunday's TNA Genesis pay-per-view. It was Blanchard's first match with the promotion since 2020, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the performance.

"I'm analyzing Tessa Blanchard the pro wrestler right now, not the human being, and what I saw from Tessa and Jordynne was very, very good," Bully said.

Bully complimented both women for their athleticism, with particular praise going towards Blanchard. The radio host compared the second-generation performer to an important figure in WWE who has legacy ties of her own.

"Tessa Blanchard has as good command of her own athletic ability as Charlotte Flair," Bully continued.

Despite her abilities, neither WWE nor AEW seem quite ready to take a chance on Blanchard yet, likely due to accusations of racism and bullying that emerged against Blanchard in early 2020. At that time, when TNA was still known as Impact Wrestling, Blanchard was booked to win the company's top title, the Impact World Championship. However, Blanchard took a leave of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was eventually stripped of the title.

"It looked like she was gonna be exiled on that island forever, and she's been granted another opportunity," Bully stated.

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca suggested that Blanchard offer a public apology for her past behavior. While Bully wasn't opposed to the idea, the former WWE star shared his belief that his job is to judge Blanchard for what happens after she walks out of the curtain. It was previously reported that Blanchard had privately apologized and made amends with La Rosa Negra in 2023.

