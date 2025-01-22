WWE Star Grayson Waller Explains Why He's Not Impressed By NXT Champ Oba Femi

Last night on "WWE NXT," Oba Femi defeated Eddy Thorpe to retain his NXT Championship in the main event, but during the match Grayson Waller and Austin Theory from "WWE SmackDown" were seen observing Femi's victory. Following the show, it was announced that Femi will be featured on the "Grayson Waller Effect" on next week's "NXT."

However, Waller and Theory did not seem to be impressed with Femi's win over Thorpe, as they provided their thoughts on the NXT Champion during an exclusive backstage interview last night, saying he's in need of "the Grayson Waller rub." "EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of next week's #GWEffect in Atlanta, @_Theory1 and @GraysonWWE say @Obaofwwe is not on their level. #WWENXT"

It's possible that the "Grayson Waller Effect" will lead Femi to square off with "The Aussie Icon" or Theory in weeks to come, but it remains to be seen if either member of "A-Town Down Under" will get an opportunity to compete for the NXT Championship. Waller and Theory's last in-ring appearance on the developmental brand was on the October 8 edition, when they lost to Nathan Frazer and Axiom in an NXT Tag Team Championship match. Due to his success during 2024 and his title win at the beginning of the year, WWE could also be interested in having Femi represent "NXT" at the Royal Rumble on February 1.