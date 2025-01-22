Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Always Knocks It Out Of The Park

There is no doubt that Kevin Owens has been one of WWE's hottest stars of late, with his feud against Cody Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship and his heel turn last October making him one of the most intriguing characters in the company. 2025 marks the 10th year that Owens has been part of the main roster and on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained how Owens continues to be one of the most reliable WWE performers.

"If you were to say who's the one guy who has been the most consistent in his performances in the ring and on the microphone over the past, I don't know, 10 years? Kevin is in the top three of the conversation. Kevin always knocks it out of the park ... with Kevin, always has great matches, always cuts a great promo. Kevin immerses himself in the moment. Kevin immerses himself in the character. He knows exactly what the company needs every time he's out there."

Bully also explained how Owens can often be an unlikable character, but is also somebody who allows you to see his point of view. He used Owens' promo with Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" this week as an example, explaining how Zayn left the conversation looking perplexed, but also understanding of his former tag team partner.