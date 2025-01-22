Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Always Knocks It Out Of The Park
There is no doubt that Kevin Owens has been one of WWE's hottest stars of late, with his feud against Cody Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship and his heel turn last October making him one of the most intriguing characters in the company. 2025 marks the 10th year that Owens has been part of the main roster and on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained how Owens continues to be one of the most reliable WWE performers.
"If you were to say who's the one guy who has been the most consistent in his performances in the ring and on the microphone over the past, I don't know, 10 years? Kevin is in the top three of the conversation. Kevin always knocks it out of the park ... with Kevin, always has great matches, always cuts a great promo. Kevin immerses himself in the moment. Kevin immerses himself in the character. He knows exactly what the company needs every time he's out there."
Bully also explained how Owens can often be an unlikable character, but is also somebody who allows you to see his point of view. He used Owens' promo with Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" this week as an example, explaining how Zayn left the conversation looking perplexed, but also understanding of his former tag team partner.
Why Bully Ray thinks Kevin Owens is a relatable character
Bully continued to credit Owens for being one of the company's most trusted talents, but also applauded him for his character work, specifically how he can make himself relatable to the WWE audience.
"There's a reason why Vince McMahon trusted Kevin Owens to headbutt him in the face. Why am I bringing that up? Because if you're going to be in a shot with Vince McMahon, the company must think highly of you. Kevin is not Steve Austin, but he got to work with Steve Austin," he said. "Kevin is relatable to a wrestling fan. Kevin is not a body guy, Kevin does not go to the gym, Kevin wears a shirt ... Kevin looks like guys that could buy tickets to the show, but that's also why a lot of guys are into Kevin, because they live vicariously through him."
Bully explained that Owens being a relatable character is just one important aspect to his repertoire, because his promo work, talent in the ring, and believability consistently makes him a persona that wrestling fans connect with. Owens will look to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble on February 1, which will be his third attempt to take the title off of "The American Nightmare."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.