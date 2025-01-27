WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi Loves This Signature Stipulation

Oba Femi has solidified himself as one of the most dominant forces in "WWE NXT" history, holding the record for the longest North American Championship reign. From brutal ladder battles to chaotic multi-man showdowns, Femi has shown he's a versatile competitor whose style compliments various match stipulations.

Recently, the reigning "NXT" Champion appeared on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast and shared his thoughts on many stipulations including steel cage matches. The structure has provided many classic moments, but Femi didn't mince words about his feelings toward it.

"It's like Hell in a Cell but like Great Value, like nobody wants to see that," Femi joked. "I love the Hell in the Cell match, it's always interesting, especially when you climb up — there's just so many things to play with in that cell, you know?"

When the conversation shifted to the innovative Iron Survivor match, which Femi has won, the Nigerian-born superstar lit up with enthusiasm. Designed by WWE legend Shawn Michaels, the match has quickly become a fan favorite.

"When Shawn [Michaels] invented that match, he was cooking, he was on fire," Femi said. "So, yes, I can't believe I didn't even say that one. Iron Survivor is up there for me because I love everything about it, you know? It's time-sensitive, there's urgency, you know, you have to score the most points there, just everything about it just works, and it's honestly one of my favorite matches to watch and participate in as well."

Femi currently reigns supreme over WWE's developmental system as the NXT Champion. He's also recently made appearances in the crowd on main roster shows, signaling that a call-up could be on the horizon.

