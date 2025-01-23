Tommy Dreamer Assesses Corey Graves' 'Opening Statement' On WWE NXT

After airing his frustration over joining the "WWE NXT" commentary team last week, Corey Graves reappeared on the developmental brand this week and was seemingly happy to be there. The beginning of "NXT" opened with Graves sitting alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T, and stated that he's where he wants to be.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer provided his thoughts on Graves' return to WWE television, explaining that he made the right decision to fill the role he was initially given.

"Deleted some tweets and he's out there, his opening statement was very different from what he had tweeted. Obviously, he had a talking with from management and made a much better decision and went out there and did his job like he does very, very well ... much better than to be unemployed at this time of the year." Dreamer said. "It got people talking about 'NXT,' about an announcer — no disrespect to any announcer, nobody pays to see an announcer, they pay to hear an announcer. And it got people talking about a negative light on something as opposed to, 'Hey, tonight's going to be a really, really good show ... admit you messed up,' and that's it."

Dreamer explained that Graves should be thankful that WWE chose not to fire him even though he understands his frustration. He also credited Graves' work on the commentary desk.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that Graves would return to the announce desk, dispelling concerns about his status with the company after being removed from "NXT" last week.

