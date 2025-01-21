Corey Graves Reportedly Set For WWE Return

When Corey Graves was moved from "WWE SmackDown" to "WWE NXT" two weeks ago, it seemed almost like a nonstory. Two weeks later, it's become, arguably, the biggest story so far in 2025, with a pair of heated social media posts, and Graves' removal from last week's telecasts of "NXT" and "Speed" calling his WWE future into question.

But a new report suggests that everything has potentially been smoothed over. Fightful Select reports that Graves is expected to perform commentary duties on tonight's episode of "NXT," and those within WWE's third brand expect him to be at rehearsals this afternoon. This is a stark contrast to an earlier story from PWInsider Elite, which claimed that Graves wasn't scheduled to be part of "NXT" for the second straight week.

Should this new information pan out, it would signal either a resolution has been worked out between Graves and WWE, or that the whole situation was, in fact, a work, as some had speculated throughout the past week. Those close to Graves continued to insist that he was legitimately upset with WWE over being moved from "SmackDown" to "NXT," and Fightful reiterated that appears to remain the case today.

Whether Graves and WWE's relationship has fully been mended or remains on shaky ground is almost irrelevant, as Graves' contract situation with WWE almost assured he would be remaining with the promotion for some time, barring an even messier split. Reports have Graves and WWE agreeing to a new contract back in early 2024, one that would keep Graves locked up for multiple years.