Bully Ray Expresses Shock At Corey Graves' Presence On WWE NXT

Corey Graves was back on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, after talk of dissension behind the scenes and a now-deleted social media rant from the WWE broadcaster.

On "Busted Open After Dark," former TNA World Champion Bully Ray was shocked to see the broadcaster back as if nothing had happened.

"I was shocked when 'NXT' came on the air. The announce desk. There was another third man there. Corey Graves was back. Looked excited to be there," Bully said, curious about Graves's social media tirade weeks prior.

Ray cites the many appearances of Bayley in recent weeks as proof that main roster stars visit "NXT" fairly regularly. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks people are stuck in the old view of WWE's developmental program, where it was a punishment.

"Going to 'NXT' doesn't mean you were demoted," Bully Ray said, explaining that only a pay cut counts as a demotion in the professional wrestling business. "Yes, back in the day if you were working on the main roster ... and you had to get a little bit of an attitude adjustment, you got sent to [developmental promotions]. 'NXT' is not a demotion. Coming over to 'NXT' is just working on another brand of the company and it's as important as the main roster because you're helping to develop future stars."

Graves had said that he would air his frustrations with being sent to "NXT" after allegedly being thought of as not noteworthy enough for WWE's main roster broadcasts of "Raw" and "SmackDown." According to reports, Graves was not working any kind of angle with his frustrations.