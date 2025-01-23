NXT's Roxanne Perez Explains Animosity With Former WWE Champ Bayley

This past week on "WWE NXT," Bayley made a surprise appearance, stepping into the ring to confront Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The former WWE Women's Champion didn't hold back, offering unsolicited advice and stirring up tension with the young stars alongside current "NXT" Women's Champion, Giulia.

Perez, one of "NXT's" top talents, addressed the confrontation during an appearance on "Busted Open After Dark," and pulled no punches in describing her feelings toward the veteran wrestler.

"I'm sure everybody's seen the pictures, everyone knows I used to be a huge Bayley fan," Perez admitted. "She's the reason why I wanted to come to 'NXT.' She paved the way for both of us [her and Cora Jade]. Now, I feel like I'm trying to pave my own way, and for some reason, she had to come out the other week and interrupt me and give me some sort of advice that I didn't really ask for."

Perez didn't stop there, doubling down on her frustration, and expressed her belief that Bayley's involvement wasn't just unnecessary, it was unwelcome.

"I just feel like she's had her time. It's our time. So, why is she trying to come out and steal the spotlight? I don't understand," she added.

The animosity seems to have escalated further than when Perez appeared on "SmackDown" last Friday when she confronted Bayley. The move fueled speculation that Perez might be eyeing a jump to the main roster, potentially setting the stage for an even bigger showdown between the two.

