Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Continues To Feud With Bayley With RAW Appearance

Earlier on Monday, "RAW" General Manager announced via social media that Bayley had been acquired from "SmackDown" via the transfer window. He wasted no time and put her in a match against her longtime rival, Nia Jax. During the match, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez was shown ringside.

Following a tope suicida, Bayley was face-to-face with Perez. Perez went for an open palm strike, but Bayley caught her by the wrist and hit her with a forearm, which sent Perez tumbling backward into the chairs. Perez attempted to climb over the barricade but was intercepted by security who took her away. After the match, Jax ended up in a fight with WWE Women's World Champion Reha Ripley.

In the closing segment of last week's "NXT", Bayley showed up to console Perez after losing her title to Giulia the week prior. Perez not only rejected her advice, but she decked Bayley. In response, Bayley pummeled her with punches. Perez has not appeared on "Raw" since last May, when she defeated Indi Hartwell on the "Raw" following WrestleMania 40.