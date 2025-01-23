AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses 'Weird' Mention From WWE NXT

WWE has begun acknowledging other wrestling promotions. While a certain Jacksonville organization, i.e. AEW, hasn't been mentioned, promotions like Lucha Underground, NJPW, and even independent promotions like RevPro have been mentioned on WWE television. AEW's Thunder Rosa was shocked to hear RevPro named during Penta's recent match on "WWE Raw."

"I even turned around like, 'What? They said this?'" Thunder Rosa exclaimed on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "Knowing that AEW works very closely with RevPro, that's why I was like 'aw s***,' I don't know if they did their research but they got their flowers. The captains of the ship are different and they're more open and they're more hip to what is happening right now."

The match was only Penta's second match in WWE, which saw him victorious over former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion debuted earlier this month, defeating Chad Gable in San Jose, CA.

WWE isn't just mentioning other promotions on commentary as the company has also begun working with outside promotions at unprecedented levels. They've recently begun a partnership with TNA Wrestling, which has seen "WWE NXT" Superstars show up in TNA and vice-versa. Current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spent much of 2024 on the Tuesday night program, while former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace even participated in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

WWE has also been working with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, which saw "NXT" talents like Tavion Heights and Josh Briggs compete in the promotion's N-1 Victory tournament last summer. Former NOAH heavyweight Yoshiki Inamura has been teaming with Briggs since joining the company at the end of 2024.