WWE's Cora Jade Lays Out Why NXT Doesn't Need Bayley Anymore

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been embroiled in a feud with Roxanne Perez recently, which has spilled out onto "WWE Raw" as well as "WWE NXT." In a new interview with "Busted Open After Dark," Perez's best friend Cora Jade said that Bayley is sticking her nose in business that isn't hers.

"I don't understand, if Bayley is someone who has investment in the future, then why is she coming to 'NXT' and taking time from future stars," Cora said. "We're fine without her. We don't need her."

Jade then doubled down on her claim. The "NXT" star believes Bayley is trying to get her confidence back after losing to Tiffany Stratton, and is using the "NXT" women's division to get back in the spotlight.

"We just don't need her and the time has passed for our need for Bayley. Now all the sudden NXT's cool and popular and now she wants to come back?" Cora asked. "I think it's a phony act and I think she just wants the relevancy again and she thinks she's gonna get that from Roxanne and me. She's quite frankly getting old and irrelevant."

Jade also took issue with the fact that Bayley instigated the rivalry with Roxanne, believing that Bayley was a little too enraptured by her reputation to see she wasn't needed.

"Bayley came in making something that wasn't about her about her. Bayley wasn't relevant in [Roxanne's] mind," Jade said. Roxanne and Cora paid Bayley back by interrupting a show of respect between Bayley and WWE NXT Women's Champion Giulia. "We're not gonna sit in the back and listen to this a**-kissing fest. Once again here comes Bayley."

Jade thinks that Bayley is merely getting close to Giulia in the hopes of once again being NXT Women's Champion, even noticing that Bayley was looking at the title during Tuesday's segment. "It was ridiculous," Cora said.