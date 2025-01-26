WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Gets Candid About 'Perc Angle' Nickname

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has never shied away from discussing his battle with addiction. After a neck injury in 2003, Angle became dependent on painkillers, a struggle that led to a chaotic period in his life.

Angle appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and opened up about the fan-coined nickname "Perc Angle," a play on his name and the painkiller Percocet. While the nickname has gained traction online, Angle was quick to clarify its origins.

"The fans are having fun with it. Because I was the best wrestler in the business, so they wanna say, Kurt Angle was 'Perc Angle,'" he explained. "The thing is I didn't use painkillers while I was wrestling. I did them in the morning, and then at night I would wrestle, and then I did painkillers after I was done wrestling. So I never wrestled high."

When asked if the nickname bothers him, Angle admitted it's a sensitive subject.

"Yeah. But I know they don't mean it," he said. "I'm okay if they say it, I don't want them to say it to my face, but, you know, it is what it is. It's a time where I was in a dark situation, and that is the part I don't wanna remember, all the trouble I got into, the divorce I had, and just a lot of things that were going on in my life that I don't wanna remember anymore."

While fans have fun with the nickname on social media, many respect the strength Angle had to rebuild his life and career after hitting rock bottom. Angle says he could probably wrestle again, but he is content with his achievements, not just in the squared circle, but in life.

