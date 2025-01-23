Britt Baker Responds To Podcast Report That She Cheated On Fellow AEW Star Adam Cole

Adam Cole and Britt Baker were considered by many to be AEW's power couple after Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes left the promotion. But unfortunately for fans of the two, they ended their seven-year-long career sometime in 2024.

Rumors began to spread about the reason for their split, with wrestling veteran Konnan claiming on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast that it was due to an affair.

"I was the first one that said her and Cole had broken up, they [AEW fans] were on me again, now you see it's true," Konnan said during the podcast. "And, I'm gonna throw this little one in there — very credible source — it happened because she was cheating on him, okay?"

The veteran additionally made several claims that Baker has a lot of heat backstage in AEW and that most of the talent on the women's roster outright refuse to work with her due to her alleged attitude issues.

Baker seemingly responded to the allegations with a post on social media to address the rumors of her cheating on Cole and slammed the report.

"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won't tolerate. I've never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource," she posted.

I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won't tolerate. I've never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 23, 2025

Cole has yet to comment on the rumors. While Baker has hit back at the cheating claims, the allegation about her having backstage heat could be true as other reports have also corroborated the claim.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.