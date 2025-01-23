Will Ospreay On AEW Dynamite Spot: 'That's The Highest Thing I've Ever Jumped Off'

The January 22 "AEW Dynamite" kicked off in explosive fashion when the face-off between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega became an arena-wide brawl between Ospreay, Omega, and The Don Callis Family. Despite not being on the best of terms, Ospreay and Omega worked together to get the better of Callis and clan, with both men hitting dueling moonsaults off the scaffold structure around the ring, and the balcony in the crowd. Taking to X after the brawl was over, Ospreay reposted a fan perspective of his dive, admitting that it was the highest thing he's ever jumped off.

That's the highest thing I've ever jumped off in my life pic.twitter.com/7jPvBgVry0 — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 23, 2025

"That's the highest thing I've ever jumped off in my life," Ospreay said. While the dive was enough to make Ospreay nervous, Omega was even more nervous as he admitted to the entire crowd, while cutting a promo halfway up the scaffolding, that he was afraid of heights. While the fans in Knoxville, Tennessee got a first-hand look at what Omega and Ospreay can do as a duo, fans in Brisbane, Australia will get to see the two men officially team up for the very first time, as it was made official that they will take on Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at the Grand Slam: Australia event on February 15.

To build up the match down under, Ospreay will be in action on the January 29 "Dynamite," going one-on-one with Brian Cage, a rematch from their International Championship match that took place on "AEW Collision" in June 2024. As for Omega, he has already defeated Cage in 2025, but with many other members of Callis' Family waiting in the wings, they will try and make sure Omega and Ospreay don't make it to Australia at 100%.