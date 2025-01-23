The Undertaker Explains How Plans Changed For Cameo During WWE Raw Netflix Debut

During the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance after Rhea Ripley reclaimed her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. "The Phenom" appeared on his motorcycle, circled around the ring, and joined Ripley on the entrance ramp to endorse her following the match. On "Six Feet Under," Undertaker opened up about his brief segment with Ripley, explaining that he thought creative had a different plan for him at first, which he did not agree with.

"Sot they hit me with it, like originally I was going to do an entrance and an interview which would have been fine. I think they had somebody that was going to interview me and then they just thought that would make that whole thing even bigger for her, I guess the rub. When they told me at first, I was like, I don't think so, and I was like dude that's her moment. Like I don't want to step on any part of that. I mean this is the payoff to a very long storyline and I said, I sure don't want to come out and step on her moment."

Undertaker was then informed he would be appearing after Ripley celebrated her moment in the ring and would cross paths with her on the entrance ramp, which he thought was a cool idea. Recent reports have suggested that Becky Lynch was initially planned to confront Ripley after her title win, but WWE decided to have Undertaker give her the rub instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.