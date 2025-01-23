Bianca Belair Gets Candid About Chances Of A WWE Singles Run For Husband Montez Ford

The Street Profits have been one of the most popular WWE tag teams since joining the main roster, but throughout their nine years together, fans have often questioned what a singles run would look like for either Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins. Ford specifically has been considered a potential singles star due to his in-ring athleticism and charismatic persona, and has even had brief opportunities to wrestle the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins individually. WWE star and Ford's real-life wife, Bianca Belair, recently provided her thoughts on her husband getting a singles push to "Gorilla Position."

"He doesn't really like to talk about it a lot cause he likes to play things cool, but when we do talk about it, I'm also hyping my husband up and its not just because it's my husband. I tell him all the time, I'm saying this but it's not because I'm your wife, like everybody sees this, it's going to happen for him. I always tell him, his time is coming and I always tell him, delayed is not the same thing as denied ... he has so much potential and the only thing holding him back is just the opportunity. Once the opportunity comes, he's going to hit the ground, he's going to take off."

Belair explained how finding success within WWE is a mixture of talent, good luck, and timing, and believes Ford already has the talent but just needs the luck and the right opportunity. Belair also revealed last year that Ford sometimes feels guilty about wanting a singles run, because he does not want to abandon Dawkins.

